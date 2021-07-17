Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $878.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.