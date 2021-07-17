Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

SLB stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.