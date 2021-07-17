Walleye Capital LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

