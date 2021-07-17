Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $60,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.08. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.12 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,260 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

