Wealth Alliance Has $670,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $106.08 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.