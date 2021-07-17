Wealth Alliance Has $774,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.