Wealth Alliance Has $824,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.