Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

