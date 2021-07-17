Wealth Alliance Sells 395 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

