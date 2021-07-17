Wealth Alliance Sells 565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $410.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $414.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

