Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,282 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.