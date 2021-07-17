Wedbush Comments on MarineMax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.74.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $45.86 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

