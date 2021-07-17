Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

PCRX opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

