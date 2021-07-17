Wei Ding Sells 1,844 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) VP Wei Ding sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $15,674.00.
INSG opened at $8.45 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.