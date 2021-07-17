Wei Ding Sells 1,844 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) VP Wei Ding sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $15,674.00.

INSG opened at $8.45 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inseego by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inseego by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

