Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 2.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36. Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,197,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

