Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 2.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36. Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,197,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
