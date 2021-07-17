WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$7.38 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -123.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

