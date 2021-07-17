Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 467,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

