Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

