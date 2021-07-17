Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

HOLX stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

