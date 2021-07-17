Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.45 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -545.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

