William Rosario Alessi, Jr. Sells 64,000 Shares of Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) CEO William Rosario Alessi, Jr. sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

NASDAQ:GHMP opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39. Good Hemp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

