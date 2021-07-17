Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.