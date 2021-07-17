WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Short Interest Up 153.3% in June

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 153.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMCB opened at $76.06 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95.

