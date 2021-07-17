Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WIZD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 4,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.39. Wizard Brands has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Wizard Brands alerts:

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.