Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:WIZD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 4,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.39. Wizard Brands has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About Wizard Brands
