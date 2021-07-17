WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 million-1.009 billion less repair payments, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.80 million.WNS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.090-$3.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.09%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

