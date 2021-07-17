Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $16.81 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

