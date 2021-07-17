World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Down 4.5%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 6,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 594,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 64.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

