WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,110 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 948.20 ($12.39) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 984.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

In related news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Insiders acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960 over the last ninety days.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.