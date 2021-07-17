WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 284,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

WPP stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.89. 121,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91. WPP has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

