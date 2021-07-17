X Cycle L.P. Tcv Buys 16,492 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 16,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $1,632,378.16.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 516,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,782. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

