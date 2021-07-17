XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. XMax has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $106,183.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00788688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

