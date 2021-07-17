XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $680,160.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 135,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $94.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
