XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $680,160.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 135,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

