XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The company has a market capitalization of £274.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

