Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

