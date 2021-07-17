YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

