Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $94.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.14 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,291. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,823. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.41.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

