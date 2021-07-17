yOUcash Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $384.44 million and approximately $79,974.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.10 or 0.00817500 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,155,629 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

