Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,885 shares of company stock worth $2,970,971 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a P/E ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

