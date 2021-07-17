Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.6% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

