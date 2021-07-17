Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Kohl’s reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

