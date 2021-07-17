Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post sales of $355.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $365.78 million. Seagen posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. 825,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,426. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.