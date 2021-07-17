Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $83.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock worth $399,376,402. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 896,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,529. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

