Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 5,716,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

