Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 472,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.