Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 472,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.