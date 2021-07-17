Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.34 on Friday, hitting $667.76. The company had a trading volume of 351,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $339.13 and a 52 week high of $670.74.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.