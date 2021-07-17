Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XENT. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 434,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,921. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

