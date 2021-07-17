Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $910.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report $910.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $921.10 million and the lowest is $905.01 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

PNR traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 850,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,287. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pentair by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

