Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $11.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $11.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.