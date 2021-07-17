Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,347,743. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT opened at $134.54 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.