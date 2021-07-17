Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.19. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

